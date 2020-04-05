|
|
Arthur J. Dagesse, age 88, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home March 28, 2020, under the care of his wife and hospice. Arthur was the loving husband for over 30 years of Carol (Glover) (Tofanelli) Dagesse. Born, raised and educated in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Arthur and Auzelie (LeBlanc) Dagesse. Arthur served as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska. For many years he was an upholsterer for Arts Auto and Marine in Brockton, and when he retired he worked for ten years as a custodian at Trinity Baptist Church where he had been a longtime member. In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by his "adopted family", Gayle Tofanelli, grandchildren, Ashley Tofanelli, Richard Marius, Paul and Jodi Tofanelli and their grandson Joni, and two great-grandchildren, Aiyana and Anahliya. He was the former husband of Doris (Plaud) Dagesse and the proud father of Leonard Dagesse, Thomas Dagesse, Jeannine and Mike Dagesse-Maus. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Drinan Dagesse; and three grandchildren, Corey, Max and Emma Dagesse. He was the brother of Bernadette and Germaine Houle, Paul Dagesse and his wife Irene, and Jean and Jean Marie Dagesse. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Arthur was the father of the late Robert Dagesse and brother of the late Clare Bettencourt, and Louie and Norman Dagesse. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, private family services were held, followed by his burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A celebration of Arthurs life will be held at a later date at Trinity Baptist Church. Please consider donations in Arthurs name to a local Food Bank. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020