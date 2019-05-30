|
Arthur "Cookie" Joseph Aloysius Whalen, of Abington, passed away May 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of late Patrick and Helen (Shean) Whalen. He attended St Patricks School in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High in 1951. He served in the Navy Seabees during the Korean War from 1951 - 1955. He was discharged from the Navy Reserves in 1959. Once he returned home from his service, he went to work for Proctor & Gamble until his retirement in 1992. Cookie moved to Abington in 1957 with his wife Joan, where he coached Little Leagues Vin and Eddies team for over 20 years. He was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriot fan. He enjoyed cheering for the Abington High Football team. He enjoyed going to his childrens and grandchildrens sports and school events. His real passion was his family, who he enjoyed spending time with them on holidays, at Disney, Canobie Lake Park, Nantasket Beach, the cottage on Jenkins Pond and summers in the backyard. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan (Gannon) Whalen and his children Robert Whalen and his wife Pamela of Abington, James Whalen and his wife Joyce of Cape Coral, Fla., Jean Whalen-Lawrence and her husband David of Abington, Paul Whalen and his wife Marlyss of Pembroke, Kevin Whalen and his wife Sue of Abington and Shawn Whalen of Abington. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kerry, Neil and Lauren, Lucy, Jamie and Mark, Mirella, Brian, Jennifer, Julie, Joseph, Brendan, Brittany, Margaret, Michael, Marie and Charles. His cherished great-grandchildren Claire, Connor, Luc and Grace. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by his precious little angel grandson Colin. He is also predeceased by his siblings James Whalen, Mary Barron, Jack Whalen, Claire Kenyon, Martha Murray and Thomas "Bud" Whalen. We would like to thank the Old Colony Hospice for their kindness and support during this time. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington Saturday, June 1, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9 a.m. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, Brockton, Ma. 02379. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2019