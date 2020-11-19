Arthur R. Shaw, 84, of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief period of failing health. Arthur was born in Brockton, November 13, 1936. Arthur will be remembered as an extraordinary man and father, hardworking, kind-hearted, generous, and forgiving. Arthur enjoyed working in his yard, nature, and spending time with his beloved canine companion, Miley. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Caceres and significant other Thomas Pinzino of Taunton, Mass.; daughter, Junie Fairchild and her husband Troy Fairchild III of Chesapeake, Va.; and his granddaughter, Gabrielle Caceres of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by his former spouse, Judith Shaw, brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. Arthur will be laid to rest in private services.



