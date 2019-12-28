|
Arthur T. Ford age 94 of Brockton, died December 26, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Irene L. (Kane) Ford. Arthur was born and raised in Brockton a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Cashin) Ford and remained a lifelong resident of the city. During WWII Arthur served in the US Army Air Corps as a tail gunner, seeing action in the Asiatic and Pacific Theatre. Most of Arthurs work career was spent in the Brockton Public School maintenance department and he retired in 1983 as Building and Grounds Supervisor. Arthur enjoyed winters in West Palm Beach, Florida, trips to Ireland, golf and working out at the gym. He will be remembered as a sweet and gentle man who had a gift for gab and was very accepting of all he met. Arthur put his family first and cherish time with his wife. In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by his children Robert Ford and his wife Kathleen of Monument Beach, Lorrie Dower and her husband Richard, Joseph Ford and his wife Jae, Edward Ford and his wife Brenda all of Florida, Richard Florio and his wife Debbie of W. Bridgewater, Ronald Florio of W. Bridgewater, Laurie Florio of Brockton and Lisa Florio and her husband Carl Nay of Easton. He was the father of the late Susan Ford and brother of the late John, Edward, Joseph and Robert Ford and Ann Michalowski. He also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123) Brockton on Monday 9-10:30am. Funeral Service in St. Ann Church, West Bridgewater at 11am. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthurs name to 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019