Arthur W.F. Mott III

Arthur W.F. Mott III, age 44, of Pembroke, died on Monday, August 19, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Irene Butler Mott of Middleboro, his close cousins James and Stephanie Billings, and their daughters Alexis and Kelsey, all of Carver, and Stephen and Jodie Earle, and their son Jake, all of Bryantville. Arthur is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the son of the late Arthur W.F. Mott Jr. Arthur attended the Kennedy Donovan Center in Duxbury, The Pilgrim Area Collaborative in Marshfield, and the Evergreen Center in Milford. He lived the last 23 years at New England Village in Pembroke. He enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, swimming, country music, Sponge Bob, dogs, ice cream, and all the wonderful activities at "The Village." His smile, laughter, and enthusiastic "hi,hi" brought joy to all who knew him. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Arthur's name to New England Village, 664 School Street, Pembroke, MA 02359, Attn: Dolores Rezendes. To sign Arthur's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019
