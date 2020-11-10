1/1
Aubrey C. Cunningham
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aubrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aubrey C. Cunningham, 57, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 7, 2020. Aubrey was hardworking and enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved freshwater fishing, music, and working in his yard. Most of all, he loved being with his family. Aubrey was the beloved father of Aubrey C. Cunningham Jr. (and Kelsey Ruff) of Windsor, N.H. and Alex Cunningham of Brockton; devoted son of Florence A. (Williams) Cunningham of Brockton and the late Ronald E. Cunningham Sr.; grandfather of Lorali and Ellietta Cunningham; dear brother of Ann Kiernan, Ronald Cunningham Jr., Kathie Keith, John Cunningham, Ricky Cunningham, and Florence Cunningham; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday., Nov. 13, from 9-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Due to COVID regulations, social distancing and masks are required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved