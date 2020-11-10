Aubrey C. Cunningham, 57, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 7, 2020. Aubrey was hardworking and enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved freshwater fishing, music, and working in his yard. Most of all, he loved being with his family. Aubrey was the beloved father of Aubrey C. Cunningham Jr. (and Kelsey Ruff) of Windsor, N.H. and Alex Cunningham of Brockton; devoted son of Florence A. (Williams) Cunningham of Brockton and the late Ronald E. Cunningham Sr.; grandfather of Lorali and Ellietta Cunningham; dear brother of Ann Kiernan, Ronald Cunningham Jr., Kathie Keith, John Cunningham, Ricky Cunningham, and Florence Cunningham; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday., Nov. 13, from 9-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Due to COVID regulations, social distancing and masks are required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
