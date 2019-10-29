Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Doyle Obituary
Audrey (Welch) Doyle died on October 22, 2019, at the Copley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was the daughter of Joseph Welch and Marion (McAdams) Welch. She was born in 1932 in Brockton and grew up in Brockton and Randolph, graduating from Brockton High School in 1950. She was married to Don Doyle from 1955 until his death in 2015. She lived for most of her adult life on the west side of Brockton and was for many years active in Brockton's Charity Guild. Audrey was passionate about tennis, politics, reading - especially fiction and memoirs - and lively conversation with family and friends. She is survived by four children and ten grandchildren. A memorial is planned. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Charity Guild, thecharityguild.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now