|
|
Audrey (Welch) Doyle died on October 22, 2019, at the Copley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was the daughter of Joseph Welch and Marion (McAdams) Welch. She was born in 1932 in Brockton and grew up in Brockton and Randolph, graduating from Brockton High School in 1950. She was married to Don Doyle from 1955 until his death in 2015. She lived for most of her adult life on the west side of Brockton and was for many years active in Brockton's Charity Guild. Audrey was passionate about tennis, politics, reading - especially fiction and memoirs - and lively conversation with family and friends. She is survived by four children and ten grandchildren. A memorial is planned. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Charity Guild, thecharityguild.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019