Audrey J. Shuart

Audrey J. (White) Shuart of Plymouth, passed away on December 15, 2019, at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare in Plymouth, at the age of ninety-five. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland Shuart. She was the loving mother of the late Linda Bumpus and cherished grandmother of Erik Bumpus and his wife Angela of Plymouth, Kristen and Brian Bumpus of Plymouth. Audrey was born February 28, 1924, in Brockton, to Charles and Bessie (Cain) White. She graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1942. She worked in customer relations for Bay State Gas for twenty-two years. After her retirement, Audrey worked at Saftler's Fabric Store in Whitman. She could be described as a simple woman who enjoyed, quilting, reading, crossword puzzles and traveling during her younger years. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A graveside service will be held following the visitation at Melrose Cemetery, 88 North Pearl Street, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
