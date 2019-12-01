|
|
August "Gus" or "Gow" J. Silverio of Hanson, formerly of Bridgewater (High Pond Estates), Canton and Milton, passed quietly in his sleep on November 25, 2019. Gus was one of the Commonwealth's oldest World War II Navy veterans enlisting in 1940 and was discharged honorably in 1945. Born in Everett, June 22, 1919, to the late Silverio Silverio and Mary (Presutti) Silverio, Gus was raised and educated in Everett, graduating from Everett High School, Class of 1939. Gus's parents immigrated from Abruzzi, Italy, at the turn of the century to marry and raise a family in America. Gus worked briefly after the war for the railroad as a conductor before spending over 40 years working as a road materials inspector for the Commonwealth of Mass. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years and golf and cards later in life and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and congregant of St. Agatha's and St. Thomas Aquinas. He was husband of over 72 years to the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Dulong) Silverio; father of Roberta Ford and her husband Larry of Arkansas and Alida Curry and her husband Dan of Bridgewater. He was the proud Papa and Boompa to his 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Christopher, Julie, Kevin and Melissa. Gus is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Sylvia Vanbibber, Mario Silverio and Albert Silverio. A funeral Mass will be held for August on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church located at 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial with military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery in Milton. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019