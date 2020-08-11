Awatef Abourjaily

Awatef "Eva" (Merhej) Abourjaily, age 67, of Brockton, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family August 9, 2020. Eva was the loving wife of Robert E. Abourjaily for 34 years, but their relationship started way before then at the age of 15. Born, raised and educated in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Georges and Saide (Mattar) Merhej. Eva received her master's degree in math and taught in Lebanon. She moved to Brockton 34 years ago where she raised her two daughters. Eva was a selfless women, described as a "mother to all". Her home was always open to any friends and family visiting or just "stopping by". In addition to her husband, Eva is survived by her daughters, Angela Abourjaily Youssef and her husband Gregory of Easton and Paulette Fandetti and her husband Michael of Easton. She was the oldest of 7 siblings, Ghassan Merhej and his family of Lebanon, Pierre Merhej and his family of Lebanon, Paul Merhej and his family of Lebanon, Dia Abourjaily and her husband Riad of Brockton, Paula Merhej and her family of Lebanon and the late Leah Merhej. Eva will always be remembered as a loving wife, beautiful mother and friend to all. She will be missed dearly. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Wednesday, August 12, 4-7 p.m. Service of the incense will be held at 5:30 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Service of the divine mysteries will be celebrated in St. Theresa Maronite Church at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Awatef "Eva" Abourjaily to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or donations in Evas name may be made to St. Theresa Maronite Church, PO Box 2567, Brockton, MA 02305-2567. For online condolences and directions ,visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.