Balys Rozenas, 98, a longtime resident of Brockton, died September 3, 2019. Balys was a native of Birzai, Lithuania. A member of I.L.G.W.U., he worked as a sample tailor for New England Macintosh for many years until retirement. Balys was a supporter of Lithuanian Children's Relief and collected clothing for Lithuanian export. He enjoyed tomato gardening, caring for his home and yard, dining out, reading the newspaper, and playing scratch tickets. He also loved opera and classical music. Balys was the husband of the late Eleanor C. (Daniels) Rozenas; beloved father of Donna Terry of Brockton, who lovingly cared for him at home, Mary Amaral and her husband Joseph of Lincoln, R.I., and Emily Torpey and her husband Mark of Bridgewater; loving grandfather of Nicole Terry and Dereck Maher, Brianna Litchfield and her husband Matt, Samantha Torpey, Christopher Torpey, Amanda Amaral, and Lauren Amaral; and a great-grandfather of Oliver and DJ. All are welcome to calling hours Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-3 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lithuanian Children's Relief, 1145 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02169. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019