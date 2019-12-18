Home

Barbara A. Bruni

Barbara A. Bruni Obituary
Barbara Ann (DeMulis) Bruni, 78, of Taunton passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Morton Hospital. She was the loving wife of Peter R. Bruni. Born April 18, 1941 in Avon, MA she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mann) DeMulis. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Steven Bruni and his wife Danielle; grandson, Connor Bruni; siblings, Diane Campbell, Debbie Ireland, Patty Clark, Linda Isqur, Robert DeMulis and David DeMulis. She was also the sister of the late, George DeMulis, Jr. and Michael DeMulis. All services are private. www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019
