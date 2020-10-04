Barbara A. (Crealese) Early, age 86, of Assonet, formerly of Bridgewater, died peacefully, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Calabrese) Crealese. For 19 years, she was the devoted partner of the late Charles Grantham. Barbara enjoyed working as a displayer for Home Interiors & Gifts, Inc., for many years and later as a home health aide. She will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful and nurturing woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. Barbara will also be remembered for the many gatherings she hosted at her home in Bridgewater as her door was always open and she was a great cook and an avid baker. Some of her interests included reading, dancing and taking road trips. She also enjoyed going to the casino with her girlfriends, going out to breakfast with her sisters on the weekends and an occasional shot with her brother. She was very proud of her family and treasured her many long friendships. Barbara was the loving mother of Karen Mullin of Assonet and grandmother of Mia Mullin. She was the sister of Raymond Crealese of East Freetown, Joan Winberg of Brockton, Carl Crealese of Arkansas, Mary Ann Tomm of Plympton and Nancy Simon of Abington. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton on Wednesday, October 7, 9 -11 a.m. followed by a private family service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. In keeping with COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.