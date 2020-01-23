|
|
Barbara A. (Tarbox) Fosdick of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy and Hanson, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Charles Whitmore Fosdick Jr. who died in February 2019. Barbara was born in Quincy, August 31, 1941, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Gallagher) Tarbox. She was educated in the Quincy schools and a graduate of Quincy High School. Barbara was a dedicated wife and mother and was all about her family. She loved time spent on the Cape at Grindels by the sea especially with her friends and family. Barbara and Charlie loved to travel and had cruised more than 20 plus times and were members of the Royal Caribbean Diamonds Club. Often she would talk about her next trip and shared her love of travel with her family by taking her children and grandchildren with them on family vacations. In the early days family vacations with her brothers and their families are the stories and memories that are the focus of any family gathering. Barbara worked for the North River Collaborative as a bookkeeper and also was owner of Dicks Place Restaurant in Hanson. Barbara and Charlie were also well known in Hanson and attended many sports events for their children and grandchildren rarely missing a game. She is survived by her sons, Charles W. Fosdick III and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, James D. Fosdick and his wife Rose of Plymouth, and her daughter, Lori A. Fosdick of Franklin, NH. Also survived by her brothers, Charles "Bud" Tarbox of Brockton, David Tarbox of Dover, NH, and Robert "Bobby" Tarbox of Somersworth, NH. She was the grandmother of Jonathan, Gabrielle, Justin, Sophia and Sadie Fosdick. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (near Cordage Park) on Monday January 27 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday, January 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020