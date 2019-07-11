|
|
Barbara A. (Jarvis) Murray, 87, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 8, 2019. She worked for Reebok for 25 years, retiring at the age of 80. "Nana Murray" to all, she enjoyed ceramics and cake decorating. Barbara was the wife of the late Eugene "Gino" Murray; beloved mother of William Hannon and his wife Nerella of Verona, Italy, Susan Hannon, Robert Hannon, Barbara Owens, Joseph Murray and his wife Elaine, and Lynne Dusseault and her husband Robert, all of Brockton; loving grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 20; and the devoted owner of Bree, her faithful yellow Labrador retriever. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, July 14, from 3-6 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on July 11, 2019