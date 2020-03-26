|
Barbara A. (Bishop) (Kane) Whitty, age 86, of Brockton, died peacefully March 24, 2020, at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Leo Whitty. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Edward and Martha E. (Hylen) Bishop and was raised and educated in Randolph by her mother and stepfather Roland Gibson. Barbara was a kind and gentle woman who always wanted to do the right thing. She enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and their children in Chatham West, where she was known as the "Popsicle Lady". She also enjoyed ceramics. Barbara was the proud mother of James F Kane of Bridgewater, Jeffrey S. Kane of Brockton, Barbara J. Kane of Revere, Brenda Gulczynski of Taunton and the late Donald, Robert and Lisa Kane and Debra Hannon. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Ruth Becker of California and the late Martha Wells. She is also survived by her dear friend, Carol Bosader of Easton. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, private family services have been held followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider donations in Barbara's name to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020