Barbara Cadoret (Eaton), aged 98, of Norton, Mass., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Barbara was the wife of the late Conrad Cadoret for 32 years. She is survived by her son Gregg McCutcheon, step-daughters Joyce LaCroix and Lorraine Cadoret, grandchildren Molly Mavilia and Jeremy McCutcheon and five great-grandchildren William, Sean, Hailey, Ava and Eva. Barbara was born in Brockton, where she lived for over 60 years and made a home with her first husband, the late John N. McCutcheon, also a lifelong Brockton, resident. She worked many years as a medical secretary and homemaker. She enjoyed travel and spending time with family and friends. A devoted animal lover, Barbara especially loved having dogs as pets. A celebration of life luncheon will be held in the near future. Donations in Barbara Cadoret's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019