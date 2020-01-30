|
|
Barbara E. Capen, 82, of Hyannis, formerly of Brockton, died January 24, 2020, in Cape Cod Hospital. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late John and Matilda (Gioiosa) Owens. Barbara was a well known waitress working for the 400 Club in Easton and Town Spa Pizza in Stoughton. She loved to travel and enjoyed times with family and friends. Survivors include her 4 sons, Ronald, Brian, Jack, and Tom Capen; 2 daughters, Linda Durso and Kathleen Knight; a brother, William Owens; and sister, Maureen Puffer; also sister of the late Kathleen Herbert. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was the former wife of the late Ronald Capen. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday, January 31, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For more information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 30, 2020