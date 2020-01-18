|
|
Barbara E. (Bettridge) (McGovern) DiBona, age 96, died Jan. 13, 2020, at the Hannah B. Shaw home in Middleboro, passing peacefully in her sleep. Born in Brockton, Aug. 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. And Marian V. (Holmes) Bettridge. She grew up in the Campello section of Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School class of 1941. She worked for the New England Telephone Co. as an operator in her younger years and then the Garland Corp. for many years. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her loving family, ballroom dancing, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles. In her younger years she was a fashion model for local clothing stores in Brockton and was known to "never have a hair out of place". She was the loving mother of Elaine Thibault and her life partner Jim Kutner of Plymouth and Jeffrey McGovern and his wife Donna of Maine; special Grammy to Derek McGovern and his wife Kim of Raynham, Holli McGovern of New Bedford, Andrew McGovern and his life partner Shana Maloney, and Shannon McGovern of Maine. She adored her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Madelyn, Mason, Madison, and McKenzie; special nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her sisters, June Miller and Phyllis Shurtleff. She was the dear friend of Myrna Spector. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home for the care, love, and kindness they gave to Barbara. You are all very special to her family. The DiBona family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate her life in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020