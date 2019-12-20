Home

Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Melrose Cemetery
Brockton, MA
Barbara E. Varrieur Obituary
Barbara E. (Bows) Varrieur, loving mother of four children, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 86. In her younger years, she was a stay-at-home mom and groomed poodles for many years. She lived for her children throughout her life. Barbara always had a smile on her face and would enter the room with a flick of her wrist, a twinkle in her eye and a long drawn out "Hey" to everyone. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra, and her longtime companion, Robert Claflin, and is survived by her family who will miss her always, Stephen and Trudi Varrieur of Oveido, Fla., Susan Varrieur of Holderness, N.H., Sandra Varrieur of North Port, Fla., who passed away April 2019, Scott Varrieur and Jenn Bohning of Middleboro, Susan Varrieur, her daughter-in-law of Wareham; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces, a nephew and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, from 12 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For directions and online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019
