Barbara F. West, 96 of Middleboro, Mass. died August 10, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Robert E. West Jr.of 64 years. She was born in Swampscott, Mass., and was the daughter of Mabel F. Full and W. Sanford Full. Barbara was a graduate of Marblehead High School. She then attended nursing school completing the course. She worked at the MA. Osteopathic Hospital in Jamaica Plains until she enlisted in the Navy in 1943. The Navy trained her as an Operating Room Tech. and assigned her to Bethesda Naval Hospital where she serve until Dec. 1945. After raising 3 children she went back to work as a medical Secretary at Cardinal Cushing Hospital in Brockton. She lived in North Easton for 33 years. Upon retiring they built a home in Lakeville living there 25 years before moving to Middleboro. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Easton, then the UCC in Lakeville and later Advent Lutheran Church in Middleboro. Church was an important part of her life. Upon retiring she become an active member of the YMCA, swimming daily, and she loved her Red Hat Ladies group. Barbara is survived by her 3 children Karen Jannace of Brockton, Sandra West of Middleboro and Robert West and his wife Melissa of East Taunton; 2 grandchildren Anne-Marie Brown and her husband Peter of Falmouth, Maine. and Matthew Jannace and his wife Jessica of Bedford, Mass. and 4 great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Zachary, Rebecca and Mikayla. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at the Advent Lutheran Church, 62 E.Grove ( Rte 28), Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Kindred Hospice, 275 Martine St. Suite 202, Fall River, MA 02723. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
