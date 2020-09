Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Helen (Burke) Hughes, died Sept. 18, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Born in Brockton, Mass., in 1932, she graduated Howard High School in West Bridgewater, Mass., in 1949. Predeceased by husband Charles J. Hughes, and daughter, Donna Hughes, she is survived by sons, Joseph of Ariz., Robert of Nev., and John of Calif.; brother, William T. of N.H.; and sister, Patricia A. Hines of Mass.



