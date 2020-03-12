|
|
Barbara Gomes Hersee, 64, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was the loving and devoted wife of Scott K. Hersee Sr. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Fratus) Gomes, she was raised in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Barbara continued her education at Bridgewater State University and was employed with New England Sinai Hospital for twenty-five years in the chemistry department. Barbara loved her gardens, both perennial flowering and vegetable. She prized her thick ruffled blooms on the peonies passed down to her from her grandmother. She spent many days cultivating cranberries on her small Cranberry Hill Farm. Her favorite quote was "The love of gardening is a seed once sewn that never dies", by Gertrude Jekyll. By example she inspired many, especially her husband, son, Scott, and daughter, Elizabeth, to live life to the fullest. In addition to her husband Scott, she is the devoted mother to William John, Elizabeth Theresa and Scott Kendall; and her siblings, Deborah Ellis, Andrea Coates and Joseph Gomes. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Friday, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020