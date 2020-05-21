|
Barbara J. (Jacoby), at the age of 101, of Maryland, formerly of Brockton, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was the adored wife of the late George Berger. She was the daughter of the late Elsa (Kleblatt) and Max Jacoby. Loving mother to Ellen Hopkins of Boston, John R. Berger and wife Barbara of Maryland, and Elizabeth MacPherson and husband Ivaylo Angelov also of Boston. Barbara is survived by her granddaughter Alexandra Berger and great granddaughter, Lena Emery. Barbara was a graduate of Hunter College, New York City, NY and was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed traveling and golf, was an avid reader and was active in community organizations in the Brockton area, including the Brockton Art Center and Temple Israel, Brockton, MA. She enjoyed attending classes at Harvards Institute of Learning in retirement as well as being active locally at the Brockton Hospital. Graveside Service to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Rd., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in The Enterprise on May 21, 2020