Barbara Mary LaBonte, of Bridgewater, age 86 passed away on May, 8, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Plymouth of COVID-19 after falling at her home and suffering a broken hip. Barbara was a graduate of Brockton High School class of 1951. Never married, Barbara fully enjoyed her life travelling and vacationing with numerous cousins and close high school friends. Over her working years she was employed as an Executive Secretary and Audit Assistant for the Department of the Navy in Washington; Touch, Ross & Company, Garland Corporation, Baystate Corporation and Chelsea Industries, all locally. Barbara was predeceased by her mother Adeline Narusevicz LaBonte, father Hervey Joseph LaBonte, and stepmother Mary Elizabeth LaBonte. She leaves a brother Bill LaBonte and his wife Ruthie of Bridgewater, a niece Tracy LaBonte and nephews Bill LaBonte Jr. and his wife Kara all of Bridgewater and Chad Michael and his husband David of Lakeville. She loved following the growth of her great nieces Talia and Tessa Governanti and Allyson LaBonte and her great nephew Matthew LaBonte. She was predeceased by her great-niece Emily Paige LaBonte and great-nephew Joshua Lukas Michael. Barbara lived in the Campello section of Brockton for 70 years before retiring to the Stone Meadow Estates in Bridgewater where she enjoyed playing cards and games with her many new friends. Due to the COVID-19 State, National Mandate and for the Health and Safety of the Community, Services for Barbara LaBonte will be held privately at the family's convenience. Following cremation, private internment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Anchor Academy of Middleboro, where her nephew Joshua Michael was an honor student. Joshua was 15 years old and predeceased Barbara by 5 days of a rare illness. Donations may be mailed to Justice Resource Institute/ Anchor Academy, 160 Gould St., Suite 300, Needham, MA 02494 Attn: Kim Thomas. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2020