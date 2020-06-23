Barbara M. (Bolduc) Purnell, 71, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Barbara (Egersheim) Bolduc. She was a graduate of Trade High School for Girls in Boston and was a recipient of the Joyce Kilmore Award. Barbara retired from the City of Brockton after 27 years, having worked in the Forestry Department, DPW, then as the head administrative clerk for the Brockton Fire Dept. for the last 19 years of her career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid traveler, having enjoyed 70 cruises. Barbara was the beloved wife of John C. Purnell for 53 years; loving mother of Debra-Ann (Purnell) Bateman and her husband James of Mansfield, John Purnell Jr. and his wife Linda of Brockton, and Laurie-Lee (Purnell) Eaton and her husband Kevin of Georgia; grandmother of Jordyn Eaton Lambiris and Mikayla Eaton, Kristina and Allison Conefrey, Jami-Lynn, Amanda, and John Purnell III, and Jameson, Harrison, Holden, and Hunter Bateman; great-grandmother of Aiden James Lambiris; sister of Lorelei Sass (and Arthur) of Avon, Joseph Bolduc Jr. (and Allan Pavloff) of FL, David Bolduc (and Deborah) of VA, Stephen Bolduc (and Michelle) of Middleboro, and Daniel Bolduc of Avon; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, June 24, 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.