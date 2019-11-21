|
|
Barbara R. Thomas, 88, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, after a period of failing health. Born in 1931, in Whitman, daughter of the late Edith and John Thomas, she had resided there for most of her life. She was a member of the former Whitman Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Following her graduation from Whitman High School in 1949, she attended the Hickox Secretarial School from which she received a diploma in 1951. She then entered the banking world and worked her way up to the level of treasurer, then vice president. Throughout her career, she held positions in Whitman Savings Bank, Montello Federal Savings and Loan, Bridgewater Savings Bank and Bridgewater Credit Union. She spent her retirement in the High Pond Estates community. In recent days, she received hospice care at South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Rockland. Barbaras great love of cats was reflected in the number of cats she owned throughout her life. Besides tending her beloved cats, she took great pride in her garden and yard. She also enjoyed traveling in Europe and Florida. Barbara was known for her lively sense of humor, and her niece and nephews fondly remember the fun they had with her during annual family vacations on Cape Cod. She is survived by her beloved sisters, twin sister Beverly Thomas of Norwalk, Conn., and Priscilla Kim of South Burlington, Vt. She was predeceased by a sister, Lois Thomas, and baby brother, Warren Thomas. She also leaves behind her nephews and niece, Jonathan, Penelope, Matthew, David and Peter Kim and their families; and her dear and longtime friend, Pearl Ahearn. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m., in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019