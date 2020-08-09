Barbara Shinnick

Barbara (Renn) Shinnick, 97 years of Brockton, died peacefully at her home August 6, 2020. Barbara was the wife of the late John C. Shinnick. Lifelong of Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Loretta (Barry) Renn. She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was employed as an office manager for various local companies. Barbara was proud of and dedicated to her work in the community. She was one of the founders of the DW Field Park Association and a trustee, and was responsible for getting the park listed on the National Register of Historic places. She was also a member of the Massachusetts General Federation of Womens Clubs. Barbara was the mother of Richard Shinnick of Brockton and Jennifer Green of Venice Beach, CA and sister of the late Miriam Kelleher, Grace Donahue, Irene Bishop, Laura Cyr and Elsie McGinley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday, August 11, from 4-7pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Please consider donations in Barbaras name to the DW Field Park Association. For directions and condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
