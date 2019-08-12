|
|
Barbara V. (Atwood) Damon, in Taunton, passed on August 9, 2019, the wife of the late Charles Damon died at Wedgemere Health Care with her family by her side at the age of 87. Born in Boston, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Farren) Atwood. Barbara enjoyed the beach, watching game shows, playing bingo and the Red Sox. She was the mother of Brenda Hepburn and her husband Bobby of Michigan, Larry Damon of Fla., Terri Perry and her husband John of Taunton, Debbie Pincolini and her husband Paul of Bridgewater, Dorothy Bristol and her husband Mark of Texas, Liam Damon of Calf. and Caryl Flemmons and her husband Bobby of Calif. Grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of fifteen. Sister of Arlene Clark and her husband Bob of Middleboro, Dennis Atwood of Dedham and the late Judy Sargood, Donna Sauer, Jack Atwood, Charles Atwood and William Atwood. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Wednesday, August 14. at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. at 1:15 p.m.. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 6 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2019