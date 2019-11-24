|
Barry Austin of East Bridgewater died November 14, 2019, in South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Barry was born in Olney, England, son of the late Grace O. (Tomlinson) and Horice C. Austin. He was raised and educated in the London Borough of Havering and attended St. Edward's Church of England School. Barry was a keen soccer player, soccer coach as well as a keen golfer. He worked many years as an insurance underwriter. He was the beloved husband of the late Noreen Bayfield Austin; father of Damian and Stuart Austin of England; grandfather of Ava, Archie, Lara, and Layla Austin and Calum Rossiter and the late Emmy-Lyn Austin; uncle of Joel and Craig Watts. A service celebrating Austin's life will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 11:30 a.m. in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Barry may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
