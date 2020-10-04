Barry G. Knowlton, age 78, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center after a period of failing health. Barry was born in Brockton, son of the late George and Virginia (Bird) Knowlton. He grew up in Easton and was educated in the Easton school system. He was a longtime employee of Bay State Gas in Brockton, where he was a supervisor and well-liked by his men. Following his retirement, he was a contract worker for the company. He was also a licensed plumber and gas fitter in the Commonwealth of Mass. He had resided, at the time of his death, in Brockton and had lived in Sagamore, West Falmouth and at his property in Harleton, Texas. Among his many activities and memberships were the Easton Rod and Gun Club, the Easton Historical Society, and the Police Chiefs Association of Mass. He was also a founding and generous member of Handi Kids in Bridgewater of which he was quite proud. Barry was an avid and accomplished hunter and fisherman who enjoyed trips to his cabin in New Hampshire with his brother Greg and could spin many yarns about bear attacks, etc. Barry also spent many happy times with his brother at their timeshare in Pompano Beach, Fla., where their times together sometimes required "knee boots". He had an old time style cabin built near his brother's home in Harleton, Texas, where he would spend several months a year hunting, gardening, spending time with his Texas family and going to the gambling boats. While in Texas "Uncle Barry" very much enjoyed his great-nieces, Kaylee and Bree, and their sporting events. Barry had also been an avid motorcycle enthusiast and had made trips to Sturgis and the Las Vegas area with friends. He also drove a red 1983 Chevy pick-up truck (his Texas truck). Barry was also an avid gun and antique collector and sold many items on eBay. His survivors include, besides his brother Greg of Lexington, Texas, his son, Mark B. Knowlton of Daytona Beach, Fla., two daughters, Sara Knowlton of Bridgewater and Theresa Young of Portsmouth, R.I., his former wife, Rebecca (Maliff) Knowlton of Bridgewater, as well as two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also a good friend of Anne Marie Matuszak of Brockton. Barry was the brother of the late Ronald and Douglas Knowlton. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October, 10, at 11 a.m. in Pocasset Cemetery at the corner of Barlow's Landing and County Rd., in Bourne, by The Rev. Tim Atwater. Donations may be made to Handi Kids, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324, or St. Joseph's Indian School, Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Due to the pandemic, Covid regulations requiring mask and social distancing will be followed.



