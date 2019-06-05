|
|
Barry Richard Gurman, 66, of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Brockton. Barry was born in Brockton, to Samuel and Sarah Gurman, July 17, 1952. He attended Brockton High School and continued to study retail merchandising at Grahm Jr. College in Boston. He was most recently employed as a security officer for the Social Security Administration for more than 5 years. He received many awards and certificates of achievement in law enforcement and security consulting. Barry was an avid sports fan and in his free time could always be found watching whatever game was being played. Barry is survived by his brother, Evan Gurman; his nephew, John Gurman; and two nieces, Teresa Aker and Susanne Gurman. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the , 260 Cochituate Rd. unit 200, Framingham MA 01701. The family of Barry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the loving staff at Baypoint Rehabilitation Center and Brockton Hospital. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, located at 1000 Pearl St., Brockton, MA 02301. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on June 5, 2019