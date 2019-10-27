|
Beatrice R. Deleda, 99, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2019 at Royal of Cotuit in Mashpee. Daughter of the late Lena and Peter Dailida, she was retired from Footjoy after 40 years as an inspector there. She enjoyed shopping, dining out, crossword puzzles, bingo and visiting relatives. Beatrice was a sister of Ann Sergio and the late Julius Dailida and Antonette Dillido and she leaves nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019