Bedford O. Wheaton
Bedford Owen Wheaton, 90, passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the husband of the late Beverly Mae (Fisher) Wheaton. He is survived by his children, Katrina Wheaton, Darrell Wheaton and Kenneth Wheaton; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Calling hours prior to the service from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 14th. Funeral service will be held at 12:00PM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St.,(Rt.28) West Bridgewater. Interment will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For directions and full obituary www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 12, 2020.
