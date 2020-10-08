Bernadette Hemingway, 96, of Carver, died peacefully on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hemingway, her son Laurence J. Hemingway, her son Joseph Paul, her sisters Mary P. Sweeney, Delores L., Claire C., Irene Theresa, her brothers Jospeh F. Lynch, George P. Lynch and James M. Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Michael Lynch. She is survived by her loving daughter, Heidi Hemingway. Bernadette was the retired town clerk in Carver. She was also a past selectmen in the town of Carver. She graciously did many different types of volunteer work in and around her community. She also taught kindergarten in the 1960s at Tinker Bell Kindergarten. The most important thing in her life was her family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Thursday, October 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Carver, on Friday, October 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held on Friday, October 9, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store