|
|
Bernadette P. Bushe, 85, of Brockton died February 14, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Henry Bushe. She was born in Grosyenordale, Conn., daughter of the late Joseph and Alma (Leduc) Choiniere. Bernadette was a devoted member of St. Edith Stein Parish. She enjoyed water aerobics and yoga, walking the beach and socializing with family and friends. Survivors include her loving daughters, Theresa M. Kennedy of Brockton and Bernadette Mauchly of Vermont; 3 sons, Joseph Bushe of Florida, Thomas Bushe of North Carolina and Michael Bushe of Mass.; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Viola Vangel of North Easton, Sue Choiniere of Sturbridge and Diane Bushe of New Hampshire. Following cremation, a celebration of Bernadette's life will take place in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Thursday, February 28, from 6-8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be conducted Friday, March 1, in St. Edith Stein Church, 71 E. Main Street, Brockton, at 10 a.m. Burial of cremated remains at a later date in the family lot in Calvary Cemetery. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019