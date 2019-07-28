|
Bernard E. Doucette Sr. age 86, of Brockton, died peacefully, July 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Bernard was the devoted husband of Jeannette C. (Greco) Doucette. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late George and Ethel (Webber) Doucette. He was raised and educated in Walpole prior to becoming a resident of Brockton. He served in the Army during Korea. Bernard was a member of Teamsters Local 653, and was a driver for the O'Brien, Intercity and Bourne Transportation companies, retiring at the age of 54. For over 30 years he was a member of the 653 Retirement Club and American Legion and had been on a local Bowling League for many years. Bernard enjoyed family gatherings and time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He also enjoyed traveling to casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City and puttering around the house. Bernard is also survived by his children Bernard E. Doucette Jr. and his wife Shirley of East Bridgewater and Annette Doucette of Brockton; grandchildren Lori Doucette, Gregory Doucette and his wife Meagan, and Larissa Doucette and great-grandfather of Madison Doucette. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bernard was the brother of the late Theresa Brady, George Doucette, Jr. and Francis Doucette. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Monday, July 29, 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Please consider donations in his name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the Brockton VA Medical Center, att: Voluntary Service, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
