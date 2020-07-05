1/1
Bernard E. Tansey
Bernard E. Bernie Tansey age 66 of Taunton died July 1, 2020 at the Morton Hospital. He was the loving husband of Linda M. (Gary) Tansey for 46 years. Bernie was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester a son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Tansey and had lived in Taunton for over 25 years. Bernie had worked for Madison Security as a security guard for many years. He loved to build models and science fiction; anything Star Trek or Star Wars. He will be remembered as a kind hearted man who was always happy. Bernie was the brother of Ted Tansey and his wife Connie of Skokie, Illinois and Terry Sennett of Abington. Donation is Bernies name may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water St. Taunton, MA 02780. Funeral services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
