Beryl L. Singleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Lifelong resident of Whitman, born in Brockton, daughter of the late Hugh and Ethel (Hewitt ) Singleton, she graduated from Whitman High School, class of 1946. Beryl retired from Whitman Savings Bank/Landmark Bank for Savings, as clerk of the corporation and executive secretary to five banks presidents. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Whitman, Everson Bible Class and Chi Kappas, also P.N.G. of Vida Rebekah Lodge 43, treasurer of Whitman Womens Club, Community Relations Board of Whitman Visiting Nurse, Friends of Whitman Seniors and the Whitman Historical Society. Her hobbies were gardening, traveling, knitting, Red Sox and Patriots fan and playing bingo with her "Pals". She was devoted mother of William Sanborn and his wife Karla of Brockton, John Sanborn and Debra (Sanborn) Meagher both of Whitman. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren, Sean, Geoffrey, Jack, Nicholas and Pamela, four great-grandchildren. Beryl was also the grandmother of the late Erik Sanborn and sister of the late Elaine Hardiman and Shirly Champignie. Special thanks to Norwell VNA & Hospice and the Whitman Fire Dept. for taking care of Beryl. All services are private. A celebration of life for Beryl will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beryl's grandson Sean's community program, Grow Associates, Inc., 68 Masseo Drive, Randolph, MA 02368 or follow the link to contribute online at grow-associates.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2020