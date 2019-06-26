Home

Bessie Bartorelli Obituary
Bessie (Marenelis) Bartorellii, 98, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Baypointe Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Aldo R. Bartorelli. Born March 4, 1921, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Peter G. and Papina (Orlando) Marenelis. She is survived by a daughter, Marie L. Bartorelli of Malden. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 26, 2019
