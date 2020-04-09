|
Beth Anne (Barros) Blakeley passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, in their Norton home. She was the cherished wife of Mark E. Blakeley with whom she shared a loving marriage of 30 years and began dating as a sophomore in high school. Born in Taunton and raised in Raynham, she was the daughter of Janet E. Barros (Brimner) and the late John A. Barros. She was sister to Mark E. Barros. Beth graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School in 1982 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences as an Occupational Therapist from Quinnipiac College in 1986. Beth began her career at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. Following a move with her husband to Michigan, Beth worked at Bay Medical Center in Bay City. She spent the rest of her career with Braintree Rehabilitation Hospital working at C.O.R. (Center of Occupational Rehab) and at outpatient clinics in Braintree, Milford and Taunton. Beth was a talented and compassionate therapist sharing a deep connection with her patients. Her relationship with some of her patients continued long after taking a leave from her job due to illness. She was a member of the Taunton Assembly 13, International Order of Rainbow for Girls where she served as Past Worthy Advisor, Past Grand Officer, and holder of the Grand Cross of Color. She was also a longtime member of Rose Croix Chapter 79, Order of the Eastern Star. Within the Norton School System, Beth was well known for her volunteer efforts serving on school parent boards, booster clubs, and planning committees. Beth was a co-founder of N.E.E.D., a non-profit community foundation chartered to fund innovative educational programs and technology for the Norton Public Schools. First and foremost, Beth adored her children and had a deep and loving relationship with Ryan and Caroline. They were the center of her life from the day they were welcomed into the world. She was very proud of her children and they have thrived in all ways due to her dedication. Her other "kids" were Ryan's soccer friends who felt at home at the Blakeley's since middle school, sitting in the kitchen talking to Beth and loving her motherly advice, quick wit, and terrific treats. Beth cherished all of her family. She had a beautiful relationship with her 11 nieces and nephews enjoying several Disney trips with Meaghan, Eric, Braden and Sean. There were also many valuable family times with Caitlin, Lauren, Nolan, Dana, Christopher, Katie and Megan. Beth was a shining star who always lifted the bar for all. She never accepted less than perfection in herself and consistently gave to others with abandon. She was passionate about committing to community, friends, and family. Beth had a great sense of humor with a splash of sarcasm. Her baking skills were well celebrated. She was expected to make her famous peanut butter balls and chocolate covered cherries for her family and extended family each year for Christmas. She was known to bake "high calorie snacks" for her husband's adventure group outings. Her co-workers looked forward to holiday parties because of Beth's famous spinach quiche. She had a wide number of friendships through work, school, volunteering, children's activities, sports, and being part of the Norton community. Beth's spirit of generosity and altruism was a gift to all. Beth became an avid Red Sox fan listening to games on the radio with her grandfather while they fished, summering on the Cape in Truro. Beth loved all New England sports, and was also known to never miss a Villanova Wildcats basketball game, her son's college team. She organized Opening Day parties at work and once took Caroline out of school to attend a rolling rally parade in Boston. Beth had long conversations with her father-in-law, Bob, discussing the Red Sox throughout each season. She left this world on Red Sox Opening Day 2020. How fitting, it was postponed this year. In addition to her husband, Mark E. Blakeley, she leaves her children, Ryan R. and Caroline A.; her mother, Janet E. Barros of Taunton; her brother, Mark E. Barros and his wife Kathryn E. Noll and their four children Meaghan, Eric, Braden and Sean of Norwell; her cousin, Nancy (Tupper) and her husband Vincent Ling and their children Elizabeth and Sarah of Walpole; her father-in-law, Robert F. Blakeley. She also leaves her beloved Blakeley family and so very many friendships. Due to the current health crisis, services for Beth will be private. A celebration of life for Beth will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to N.E.E.D. (Norton Embracing Educational Development) through the "Donate" link at https://www.nortonneed.org/aboutcontact.html or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute through the "Give Now" link at https://www.dana-farber.org/. For online guest book, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020