Beth A. (Kyriakides) Boutas, 76, of Brockton, passed away after a very long and courageous fight, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the wife of Vasilios "Bill" Boutas of 50 beloved years. Born on February 17, 1944 in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Theophilos (born in Istanbul Turkey) and Anastasia (Soteriou) Kyriakides (born in Brockton MA). In addition to her husband Bill, Beth is survived by her son, Vaios Boutas and his wife Christina and her daughter Anastasia "Annie" Cefalo and her husband Philip; grandchildren Andrew, Eleni and Anthony; and siblings Angelo and Rita Kyriakides, Philip and Janet Kyriakides, Thomas and Cheryl Kyriakides, Teddy and Emily Kyriakides, and Emily and George Roussos. Beloved sister in law of Kosta and Tina Boutas, Fay Boutas and Despina Nikolakakos. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and godchildren. Beth grew up in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. She worked at King Size of Brockton but chose to raise her family and help run the family construction business. She later went on to be the secretary of the Annunciation Church for many years. Beth was a devoted member of her church. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 45 years and served on the Philoptochos Society Board. Her most cherished time was spent with her family and her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking with them, reading, and any type of crafts. Her grandchildren visited often bringing much joy and excitement to her. Beth was very proud of her family and their accomplishments. She led her life with a simple grace, a fierce positive outlook and a willingness to always be understanding and kind. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton. Funeral services will be held in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St.,(Rt123) Brockton on Monday November 9, from 4-8 p.m. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com