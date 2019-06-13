|
Betty E. (Missler) Dugan, age 88, of Pembroke, formerly of Brockton, died June 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Raggiani and John "Jack" Dugan. For many years, Betty had worked as a supervisor at Superior Bakery in Brockton. Betty was the mother of Robert Raggiani and his wife Elaine of Bridgewater, Nancy Bocchetti of Whitman, David Dugan and his wife Cynthia of Pembroke and the late John Raggiani Jr. and Cindy Dugan. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. closing with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Betty's name to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 13, 2019