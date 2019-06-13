Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Dugan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty E. Dugan Obituary
Betty E. (Missler) Dugan, age 88, of Pembroke, formerly of Brockton, died June 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Raggiani and John "Jack" Dugan. For many years, Betty had worked as a supervisor at Superior Bakery in Brockton. Betty was the mother of Robert Raggiani and his wife Elaine of Bridgewater, Nancy Bocchetti of Whitman, David Dugan and his wife Cynthia of Pembroke and the late John Raggiani Jr. and Cindy Dugan. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. closing with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Betty's name to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now