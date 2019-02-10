|
|
Betty Jean Cooper, age 93, of Centerville, passed away on January 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was the daughter of Gladys M. (Nelson) and Egbert J. Dalton and was the stepdaughter of James Forgham. Born October 26, 1925, in Brockton, Betty was a 1943 graduate of East Bridgewater High School, where she was the Salutatorian. In 1945 Betty graduated from the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. In 1946, Betty married the late Robert L. Cooper, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Betty worked at General Dynamics and Radcliffe College before moving to Alameda, Calif., where she worked for the Police Department. Upon returning to the East Coast, Betty worked at the East Bridgewater Public Library where she started the Children's Story Hour Program. Betty also served as the library substitute at all of the East Bridgewater Public Schools. Betty's family lovingly describes her as a world class worrier who was fiercely independent and had a wicked sense of humor. A voracious reader, Betty was an active member of the East Bridgewater High School Booster Club, the East Bridgewater Congregational Church and a longtime member of the Covels Beach Bunnies. Her family is especially grateful to Betty for dedicating time to developing a special and unique relationship with each and every member of her family. Betty leaves behind her loving children, son, Paul R. Cooper and his wife Suzanne of Portland, Maine; son, John W. Cooper and his wife Kathleen of Wethersfield, Conn.; and son, Peter D. Cooper and his wife Andrea of Yarmouth, Maine. Betty is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew and his wife Jennifer, Alexandra and her husband Connor, Jennifer and her husband Matthew, Maxwell, Calvin and Mari; as well as Betty's four great-grandchildren, Fallon, Brooke, Clover and Jack; her nephew, Jay Miller; her sister-in-law, Catherine Cooper; her nieces, Jennifer Cooper and Kate Metts; and her great-nephew, Cooper Metts. Betty was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Cooper, her aunt, Frances Miller, and her grandparents, Lottie and Gustave Nelson, with whom she lived while growing up. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty asked that people contribute to their favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealames.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019