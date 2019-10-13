|
|
Betty Jean Cooper, age 93, wife of the late Robert L. Cooper, of Centerville, formerly East Bridgewater, died on January 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 Main Street, Hyannis. Friends and relatives can pay their respects to the family starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Please meet at the administration building at the cemetery.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019