Betty Jean Cooper Obituary
Betty Jean Cooper, age 93, wife of the late Robert L. Cooper, of Centerville, formerly East Bridgewater, died on January 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 Main Street, Hyannis. Friends and relatives can pay their respects to the family starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Please meet at the administration building at the cemetery.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
