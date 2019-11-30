|
Betty Louise Cesarini of Brockton passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 83, after a period of failing health. The beloved wife of Leo Joseph Cesarini, she was the proud mother of 3 sons, William, Drew, and Gregory, as well as two daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Karlie Cesarini. She also leaves behind her 4 beautiful granddaughters, Maria, Olivia, Gabriella, and Grace. Betty worked at the Park Department in Brockton for 25 years. One of her favorite passions there was coordinating multi-day trips for senior citizens, as well as facilitating the management of 3 public pools and various sporting events throughout the city. In 1983, just prior to her retirement she and Leo relocated to Marshfield where she had lived ever since. She loved her annual trips to Florida for the winters, where she enjoyed her life to the fullest amongst her many friends down there. Later in life, she also found comfort and many new, good friends at the Green Harbor Yacht Club. Betty was always an extremely social person, loved a good time, and never had a lack of friends and family close at hand. Visiting hours on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. will conclude with a short funeral service at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019