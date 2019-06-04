|
Betty M. (Grushkin) Landa of Stoughton, formerly of Braintree and Brockton, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, at the age of 85. Devoted daughter of the late Max and Minnie Grushkin, she was the beloved wife of Leonard Landa of 63 years; loving mother of Martha Silva of Easton, Eleanor Landa of Norton, Robert Landa of Stoughton and Poodle Hershey; cherished grandmother to Adin Silva; dear sister to Michael Grushkin and his wife Joan of Brockton and the late Martin Grushkin and Naomi Jacobs. Betty, in her younger years, was an opera singer and loved performing in local theater productions. She made her singing debut with Arthur Fiedler at Symphony Hall in Boston. She was also very involved with the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Emunah of Brockton. Chapel service will take place at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name, may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750, . Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019