Betty V. (Bronson) (Fink) Borges, 92, of Brockton, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by family members. She was retired from Foxborough Company and enjoyed gardening, canning and crafts. Betty was the wife of the late Alfred J. Borges Jr.; beloved mother of Donny Fink (and Colleen), Michael Fink (and Donna), Cheryl Fink (and Donald Hamilton), Patricia Delorey (and George), Denise Sullivan (and Paul) and the late George and John Fink and Deborah McGinnis; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of Carol Franzosa and Karen Cranton; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, July 16, from 9-11 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater MA 02379. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.