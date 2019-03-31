|
Beverly A. (Higgins) Fanning, age 84, passed away in Sarasota, Fla., on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Brockton, Beverly was raised by her mother, Helen Higgins, Abbott Higgins and her father, Benjamin P. Higgins Sr. Her birth mother, Harriett (Pendergrass) Higgins passed when she was age 5. She graduated in 1952 from Brockton High School where she met the love of her life, Ellis V. "Bunky" Fanning Jr. Bev was a resident of East Bridgewater for 57 years where she and Bunky raised their 3 children. Beverly began her career at Plymouth Home National Bank, and after her marriage, was a full time mom until 1967 when her youngest began elementary school. For many years, she was the school secretary at the East Bridgewater Junior High School, where she impacted many young lives with her compassion and humor. Her career continued as the executive assistant to the president of Dunnington Drug until retiring to care for her grandchildren. Beverly volunteered her time to a number of causes and organizations within East Bridgewater including the Republican Town Committee, the Boosters Club, the public library, the food pantry, the East Bridgewater Housing Authority, Union Congregational Church, and the Citizens Police Academy. She was recognized as one of the community volunteers/leaders who made the Community Center at Sachem Rock a reality. Beverly is survived by her three children, Deborah Caffelle and her partner Todd Lewis of Englewood, Fla., Stephen Fanning and his wife Evelyn of St. Augustine, Fla., and Cynthia O'Kelly and her husband Thomas of East Bridgewater. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Jonathon Fanning and his wife Ashley of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Matthew Fanning and his fiance Jaclyn Lake of Lincoln, R.I., Benjamin O'Kelly of Denver, Colo., Hillary O'Kelly of Weymouth and Jacob Caffelle and his wife Lindsay of Englewood, Fla.; her great-grandchildren, Ashanti Lozado, Liam Fanning and Kaleb Fanning. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Bunky, her brother, Benjamin P. Higgins Jr. and son-in-law, Mark E. Caffelle. Bev's memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at the Union Congregational Church, 105 Pleasant St., East Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019