|
|
Beverly A. Korske, 86, of Bridgewater peacefully passed away in the loving arms of her family on May 5, 2019, at the Life Care of Raynham. She was the loving wife of the late William H. Korske. Beverly was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late Leo and Susan (Ford) Perrault. She was one of 12 children and is survived by sisters Lorraine Sullivan of Raynham and Rosemary Harkins of Wareham. She was the cherished and loving mother of 5 children, Paula Korske of Raynham, Bill Korske and wife Cathy of Raynham, Lee Ann Cooper of Lakeville, Allyson Coutts and husband Robert of Middleboro and Lawrence Korske and wife Tina of Maine. She was the beloved Nana to 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was a dear and treasured lifelong friend to Margaret Peterson and Ricky Peterson of Bridgewater, Michael Bois of Lakeville, and lifelong neighbor and friend to Stephen Yannone. She was a graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1950. She worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company and also for the Bridgewater Raynham Regional School System. More than anything, Beverly loved spending time with her family and especially by the ocean and sunsets of Cape Cod. The family of Beverly Korske would like to thank the Life Care Center of Raynham for their unending acts of kindness, care, and compassion to Beverly and her family. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Beverly Korske to support cancer research and patient care. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 7, 2019